I’d like to thank Inspector Padiachi, Interim Commander with the Lanark OPP Detachment, for providing an update on current operations at last night’s Council meeting.

One of the areas reviewed was policing of trails in Mississippi Mills. Inspector Padiachi confirmed that the OPP had 171 hours of dedicated snowmobile patrols in Lanark County for the month of February. 60% of those hours were spent in Mississippi Mills on the Ottawa Valley Recreation Trail.

When I spoke with Inspector Padiachi this afternoon he confirmed that significant patrols will continue in the coming days and weeks in Mississippi Mills and wished that this message be shared with the community.

Additionally, I put forward a notice of motion that will be discussed at our next meeting. As the owners and operators of the OVRT, Lanark County committed to conducting a two-year review of trail operations. My motion encourages Mississippi Mills to support Lanark County’s two-year review and also encourages Lanark County to engage with the public in the review process.

Mayor Lowry

Municipality of Mississippi Mills