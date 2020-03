On March 21st. professional artist and instructor Blair T. Paul AOCAD, OSA will be offering an acrylic painting workshop at the beautiful Mill of Kintail Gatehouse, Mississippi Mills, Ontario.

This workshop titled “Painting an Irish Landscape or Seascape” is suitable for beginners or more experienced painters.

Class size is limited to 10 people, so email me soon at ttbpaul4@hotmail.com to register.

www.blairpaul.com