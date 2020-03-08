The final numbers are in and the community Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner fundraiser at St. Paul’s on February 25 was a huge success!

Thanks to the generosity of St. Paul’s parishioners, Almonte’s Community Presbyterian Church, Hillside Reformed Presbyterian Church and the Baptist Church — along with the Lions Club and the Civitan Club, not to mention Paddye Mann Clothing in Pakenham — before even one pancake was served over $500 had already been raised for the Lanark County Food Bank. But that was just the beginning.

Next, the ovens were fired up at Stonebridge Haven in Pakenham and over 400 sausages were cooked as well as a stack of gluten-free pancakes.

When Tuesday rolled around, with the amazing pancake batter donated by Jodie from the Heart & Soul Cafe in Dunrobin and maple syrup from several local producers including Donna White, a bevy of volunteers leapt into action. First, three men were tasked with cooking the pancakes. Then for almost the full two hours of service, a trio of octogenarians served the pancakes along with maple syrup, sausages and baked beans. With people lining up outside waiting to come in, we opened the church for somewhere warm to wait.

At the end of the day, over 200 people were fed, including loaded plates delivered to all the residents at Interval House in Carleton Place and some people in Pakenham. When the dust settled and the last dishes were washed, tired but happy volunteers counted the take from ticket sales and added up the few receipts for things that had to be purchased (almost everything was donated).

There was just over $1,300, all going to the Food Bank!

What an amazing day and an amazing community!

A big thank you to everyone who came out or participated in any way. We hope to see you again soon, or at very least next year for another Community Pancake Dinner!