Free phone-in shopping and delivery available tomorrow starting at 9:00 am.

We have been approached by a few local volunteers and Carebridge Community Support on supporting a phone in shopping service and free home delivery.

This service is geared to seniors, those with mobility issues and immunocompromised individuals.

If you or a family member needs this service, we are going to start accepting calls starting tomorrow at 9:00 am

Please call 613-256-3170 ext 312 or ext 313 starting at 9:00am.

We will process as many orders as possible and continue into Friday if we are backed up. Based on demand we will set up designated days for the following week.

Thank you.