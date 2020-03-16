Patrice’s Your Independent Grocer has set up a special shopping hour for seniors (65+), those with mobility concerns, and people most vulnerable to COVID-19, from 8:00 am until 9:00 am, Monday to Friday (until further notice). From their Facebook post:

We ask all our shoppers to respect this request and to please shop during appropriate time frames.

At 9:00 am, the store opens for regular business, allowing all shoppers to do their groceries.

We thank ALL our customers for their patience and respect during this busy time. Our staff are truly working around the clock to make sure things are available and proper.

Stay home if you are feeling ill, and help us and our community stay healthy!

Sincerely,

Patrice’s Your Independent Team