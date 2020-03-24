My daughter, nick-named Bumblebee (age 11), was born in Almonte and spent some of her first years working in a book store. Hanging out behind me, eating blueberries, and reading Goodnight Gorilla, ad nauseam. She is a thoughtful, caring human, and she came to me asking if she could help out during this time of uncertainty. She knows that though our small-town businesses have mostly closed their doors, some are still virtually open for business.

What she wants to do is create a drawing for anyone who orders online from her favourite bookstore, Mill Street Books in Almonte.

So all you have to do is let us know if you’re ordering from the shop, by emailing curiousandkindalmonte@gmail.com, and request a drawing.

She also wants to practise drawing other things than faeries so her motivation is two-fold, apparently: raise awareness for our second home, and sweet little book store, and learn to draw things. There is something about doing things for the greater good that motivates my small humans. We’ll post your wonderful societal contribution and see if we can get folks supporting our favourite businesses during their time of need. Feel free to share.

Much appreciation,

Danielle

Owner, Curious & Kind Inc.

Almonte, ON