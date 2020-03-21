A message from Mayor Lowry:

We know that COVID-19 spreads quickly and easily. Symptoms do not appear until several days after exposure. During that window of time, you may be contagious and unknowingly spreading the virus.

Over the weekend, many Canadians and locals will be returning from March Break and over the next days and weeks Snowbirds will be returning as well. Please share this message with any family, friends and neighbours you know who are returning from abroad.

Residents returning from travel have been directed by Public Health to immediately self-isolate for 14 days upon your return to Canada, even if you feel well. Should you develop symptoms, please contact The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit by calling 1-800-660-5853. Self-isolation includes needing to make delivery arrangements for prescriptions, groceries and any other essentials you may require once you are home.

Contact Patrice’s Independent Grocer to place an order and to confirm delivery options by calling 613-256-2080 ext 312 or 313. They also have PC Express online services available. Thank you Guido and Tanya!

Dandelion Foods is offering delivery service and can be contacted at 613-256-4545 for details or to place an order. Thank you Meg, Sharon, Farhat and Mike!

Don’s Meat Market is taking orders and preparing them for pickup. Contact Don at 613-256-6801 or donst.john@donsmeatmarket.ca to place your order. Thank you, Don!

Baker Bob’s can deliver to those who cannot get out. Call 613-256-7674 to make arrangements. Thank you, Bob!

Peches et Poivres is offering delivery for some local areas. Contact 613-256-5764 or pechesetpoivre@gmail.com to place an order. Thank you, Lise and Sandra!

Remember that Public Health has stated that everyone is to stay home at this time. We are only to make trips from the home that are absolutely necessary – unless you are self-isolating.

Be well. We’re in this together.

Mayor Christa Lowry