Donahoe, Richard Bruce “Rick”

(September 19, 1956 – March 16, 2020)

After a brief battle with cancer, Rick passed away at the Carleton Place Hospital with his loving wife, Christina (nee LeClair), of 41 years, and children Cara Donahoe-Mears (Ben Mears) and Brian (Mallory) providing comfort by his side.

Rick loved to spend his time with family and friends and was always happy to help others. He was a fantastic father to Cara and Brian, and wonderful ‘Gramps’ to his 4 grandsons, Liam, Graydon, Bruce and Charlie.

He will be missed dearly by his mother, Pauline (Polly nee Sprlak) and was predeceased by his father Bruce, and by his siblings late Gord (Kathy), Bunny Kaufman (Kent), Karen McKnight (late George), and Jenny. He will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and extended family.

Rick was an avid outdoorsman who loved nature, travelling with Chris, working on different projects, tinkering in his shop while having a laugh over a beer with his friends. He was a loyal friend, neighbour and colleague who made a lasting impression on those around him and was able to find fun in everyday life.

Rick’s family would like to thank Dr. Scott Higham and the nurses at the Carleton Place Hospital for their incredible care and support during his final days.

Given the current global concern over COVID-19, we would also like to thank you for your understanding that we will be celebrating Rick’s life at a later date. Donations in Rick’s memory can be made to the Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital and/or Almonte General Hospital.