Family and friends of recently deceased Shaun McLaughlin, former mayor of Mississippi Mills, have regretfully decided to cancel his Sunday, March 15th celebration of life at Almonte Old Town Hall. This decision aligns with Canadian conferences and other gatherings large and small that have decided to cancel after The World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic on March 11th.

Donations made in Shaun’s memory can be made to the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust and Ottawa Mission, and are greatly appreciated.