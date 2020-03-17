I’m not going to accept any new classified ads for the time being, because meeting sellers and exchanging goods could increase the chance of COVID-19 transmission.

I will make an exception for local people who can make an exchange without personal contact.

Other than that, save your classified ads for later, when all this is done.

Event cancellation notices

Also: I will continue to add event cancellation notices to my main coronavirus page, but I will not publish your full press releases unless they involve important public health or financial matters.

At this point, you can assume all events of all kinds are cancelled until you hear otherwise.