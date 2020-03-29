Earlier today we learned that there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Almonte Country Haven.

Since learning of the situation I have been in contact with Dr. Paula Stewart, Medical Officer of Health with the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit. The Health Unit is the lead for the pandemic in our area. Dr. Stewart and the Health Unit are directly involved in overseeing the current situation at Country Haven and have implemented required control measures.

I would like to remind residents of Dr. Stewart’s advice to take precaution and practice physical distancing as the virus can be carried by anyone we come into contact with. At the most recent Lanark County Emergency Meeting, Dr. Stewart encouraged that gatherings be limited to small family groups – those living in the same household. Additionally, the province announced a new emergency order last night limiting public or private gatherings to no more than 5 people. Provincial Emergency Orders are mandatory.

As we support our fellow community members and front-line workers, please do your part and stay home and:

1) Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer

2) Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

3) Don’t visit neighbours or family but do pick up the phone and call to stay connected.

4) Anytime you are in public, ensure you are keeping at least 6 feet (2m) distance from others.

5) Only go outdoors for walks if you are not required to self-isolate.

6) Do not let kids on public play structures.

As we do our part let’s also send love and gratitude to all the front line workers out there: doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, personal support workers, paramedics, first responders, firefighters, police officers and law enforcement as well as grocery and pharmacy employees, delivery operators, truckers, farmers, and all others who are helping to keep our community safe and operational.

The best way to support our community right now is to take the advice of our Health Unit, and the Provincial and Federal governments to stay home.

If you are looking for more information about COVID-19 and what measures you can take, visit the following resources:

Leeds, Grenville and District Health Unit – https://healthunit.org/coronavirus/

Province of Ontario – https://www.ontario.ca/page/2019-novel-coronavirus

Government of Canada – https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html

Stay home, stay safe and be well.

Christa Lowry