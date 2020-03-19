Details on how to borrow online e-books & audiobooks as well as how to access films via KANOPY are at the digital library page of the website.

Please note: You need to omit the final digit of your library card when you sign in to the digital library applications, IF your library card number begins with 2 (the new cards).

While your bricks & mortar libraries in Almonte & Pakenham are closed:

All library materials are globally renewed until 30 April 2020

The further accumulation of overdue fines has been disabled

Stay tuned for further updates, take care!