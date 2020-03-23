Monday and laundry day.

It’s good to keep routines going during uncertain times so throw in a load. Come tomorrow, you’ll want to heat up the iron and go at it. Wednesday will be for sewing on buttons, mending, as if many of us do much of that these days.

Although, if you fancy yourself a sewer, or are the wily, crafty type, you might want to check out the YouTube videos on how to make your own N95 surgical masks, seen below, out of a C-cup bra.

You who are double-A may have to go for the other model of mask, the one that goes ear-to-ear, but there are tutorials for these, as well.

Without The Hub open to provide the raw materials, everyone will have to be especially creative and simply do their best. I think we might want to consider these DIY masks extremely light-duty and not place all our trust in them. If you keep six feet distance from everyone, you won’t have to worry.

Meanwhile, I’m sparkling here. For the first time in two weeks, I am wearing earrings. I inserted my diamond studs this morning, oh, they must be 24 carats, and wrapped several strands of pearls around my neck, just for the hell of it. Routine, ladies, routine.

After all, wasn’t there a Caribbean quip, a lady without earrings is like a cat without a tail?

I rest my case.

Shannon Lee Mannion