Almonte Country Haven has published this information on their Facebook page:

COVID-19 OUTBREAK NEWS:

The evening of March 28th we were informed by Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Public Health Unit that we have three Residents that have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Our “unknown” Respiratory outbreak is now deemed a COVID-19 Outbreak. Our number one priority is the safety and care of our Residents as well as the containment and prevention of further spread of the virus. We are working closely with our partners at the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Public health Unit, the Ministry of Long-Term Care and the Almonte General Hospital as well as many other resources.

We realize that this news raises a multitude of questions, concerns and uncertainties. We are respectfully requesting that you call the Public Health Unit for further information, unless your question is specifically related to your loved one.

As previously communicated to our families, you can also visit www.omniway.ca where you will see a “COVID-19 Update” tab. From there you will find links to the following websites: Ministry of Health Ontario, Public Health Ontario, World Health Organization and the Government of Canada. We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding in responding to your calls as we have entered unchartered waters for our home and our main focus is our Residents and how we can care for them through a facility-wide isolation period.

Working together with Public Health, we have made the difficult decision to isolate every Resident to their room in an effort to prevent further spread for the safety of staff and Residents. For the first time ever, we will be delivering full meal service to 82 Residents, with a variety of dietary and feeding-assistance requirement needs in their bedrooms. We are taking every measure possible through Resident isolation and proper use of full Personal Protective Equipment by all of our staff.

We will provide updates as possible.