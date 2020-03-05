Timothy “Timmy” Rintoul

1969 – 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our hard-working family man, Timmy Rintoul, peacefully at home on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Tim leaves behind his devoted wife Kelly (nee Lalonde), sons Tye, Cody (Danielle) Brady and his daughter Blaire (Taylor). He will be forever missed by his mother Diane (the late Earl) brother Randy (Jesse) and his ‘twinny’ Tammy (John). He will always be a best friend to many cousins, extended family, and friends.

We would also like to send a very big thank you to Dr. G. McKillop from the Almonte Hospital, and Bayshore Home Health for all their wonderful care and support.

As per his wishes, a celebration of Tim’s life will be held on Sunday, March 15th, 2020, at the Almonte Civitan Community Hall, (500 Almonte Street, Almonte, Ontario) from 2 pm until 6 pm.

For those who wish memorial donations can be made to the Almonte Hospital.

Online condolences can be made at www.colefuneralservices.com