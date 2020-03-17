Support for Business

Valley Heartland is committed to supporting our business community while weathering the effects of COVID-19. In partnership with FedDev Ontario we are offering at prime loans (currently 3.45%) to provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the challenges of COVID-19.

Available to Any existing business in Lanark County and North Leeds *** EFFECTIVE UNTIL APRIL 30TH*

* No payments for initial 2 months

* Interest rates of 3.45% (prime)

* Application and admin fees waived

* Decision in 48 hours for existing clients – up to 96 hours for new clients

Business can access small business loans of up to $15,000 at prime (currently 3.45%) to be used for working capital or other expenses incurred or expected to be incurred due to COVID-19 and its economic impact on the business:

1. $15,000 at 3.45% over 4 years = payment $335.01

2. $10,000 at 3.45% over 3 years = payment $292.80

3. $5,000 at 3.45% over 2 years = payment $215.90

If additional financing is required up to a maximum of $250,000, more information may be requested for preparation and approval by our Board of Directors. Interest rates are valid on new applications and requests only.

Visit website for 2 page application: https://www.valleycfdc.com/loans