The population of Mississippi Mills is just over 13,000. 21% of us are 65 and over.

Our senior population keeps growing, as shown by the increase in new senior-friendly bungalows being built and the expansion of the Orchard View retirement residence.

In late 2019 some folks gathered at the Almonte library to watch the documentary ‘Never Too Old’, which examines the services needed for rural populations to age in place.

After the film, a discussion identified an information gap here about such services.

We believe Mississippi Mills is a wonderful place to “age in place.” We have some great services for older adults. But it’s not always easy to find them.

That’s why we formed the Mississippi Mills Seniors Support Directory Committee. We’re working with Age-Friendly Mississippi Mills and Carebridge Community Support to find those services and put them in a directory.

Here’s one example: Did you know that Gilligalou Birds will deliver (heavy) birdseed bags to a convenient spot by your feeders?

We want to know about similar age-friendly shops and services in our area, and about clubs of interest to seniors.

Do you know about something that helps a senior lead a great life in Mississippi Mills? We want to hear about it.

Submit your ideas now through the Carebridge website.

We hope to have the first edition of the directory available for the 10th annual Seniors Expo in early September 2020.

Do you want to help out in other ways with this exciting project? Please email daphne.lane@sympatico.ca.