by Ann LeBlanc

There is a worldwide pandemic on this Easter weekend of 2020,

Normally family gatherings, food and chocolate eggs, there would be plenty.

Keeping us safe and protecting those close to us,

Are why the authorities are making such a fuss.

Washing our hands, social distancing, wearing masks & gloves too,

Along with antibacterial products, is to protect me and you.

Easter church services will be conducted online,

With reassurances from religious leaders that the world will eventually be fine.

Technology will be used to connect loved ones both near and far,

Enabling friends to reach out and say hi no matter where they are.

Thank You to manufacturers who are making new products & goods,

To truck drivers who continue driving to keep the flow of food.

Thank You, grocery stores, pharmacies and the like,

And toilet tissue manufacturers, as without them how would we wipe!

Thank You to personal support workers in both institutions and private homes,

Restaurants offering take out, for us to eat in the safety of our homes.

Thank You to Janitorial staff who are disinfecting where in need,

Listen to health professionals’ recommendations and follow their lead.

Thank you to all who are still working and helping us to cope,

And for showing some of the world’s kindness and giving us hope.

Window displays with hearts and rainbows are ways for us to say,

Thank You, recover, hope, be kind in each and every way.

Let’s eradicate this life-threatening virus in the months to come,

So, we can once again meet in public and enjoy the warmth of the sun.