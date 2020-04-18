Another person at Almonte Country Haven has died from COVID-19, bringing the total to 19.

The Ottawa Citizen quotes home administrator Carolyn Della Foresta as saying the residence also has two new positive COVID-19 cases, for a total of 51. However, “a number of residents who initially tested positive are showing signs of recovery and improvement,” she said in a statement on Saturday. “Public Health will be coming to the home in the next few days to retest residents who are doing well and we hope that this retesting will provide clearance of COVID-19.”