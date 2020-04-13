by Diana Filer
- 2020 is the 100th anniversary of The Treaty of Versailles, which, although it was signed in 1919, did not go into effect until 1920.
- The Canadian Horse originated from stock sent to Canada by Louis XIV of France in the late 17th century. It is used for riding and driving. Various programs over the centuries have been employed to improve the breed.
- The dodo, a huge bird who lived only on the isle of Mauritius, became extinct in the 1660s.
- Mary Magdalene was the first person Jesus saw upon emerging from the tomb on ‘The Third Day’.
- Trillium seeds are primarily dispersed by ants.