by Diana Filer

1. Sir Isaac Newton spent much time, while in quarantine during the Bubonic Plague, studying prisms which formed the basis of his paper on optics, and later his book ‘Optick.

2. Achaar is a pickle made mostly in India, where it is considered to be vastly underrated internationally.

3. Chateauneuf-du-Pape is a historic village located near Avignon in France’s southern Rhone valley. It dates to 1308 when Pope Clement V relocated the papacy from Bordeaux to Avignon.

4. The smallest constellation in the sky is Crux, or The Southern Cross.

5. ‘Full Fathom Five Thy Father Lies’ is a poem sung by Ariel in The Tempest, Act 1, Scene 2