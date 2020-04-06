by Diana Filer

1. PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment, which is currently so important.

2. Michael Enright hosts The Sunday Edition on CBC Radio 1.

3. Pina Bausch was a German dancer whose company’s blend of movement and sound became a major influence in modern dance. Her style is known as ‘Tanztheater

4. Futhorc is the Runic alphabet as used to write Old English. Futhorc is so named for the first 6 letters of the alphabet.

5. The Commonwealth of Learning is an intergovernmental organization created by the British Commonwealth heads of government in 1987. It is the only such one to promote a sharing of open learning and distance education.