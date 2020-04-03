We’re Here for You

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, Carebridge is reaching out to support those in need in our local communities. Carebridge is collaborating with local Your Independent Grocers stores in Almonte and Carleton Place to deliver groceries to seniors and those at-risk.

“This is why we exist in the first place,” said CEO Robert Eves. “We respond to community needs, jumping in and figuring out what needs to be done.”

The process is simple:

Seniors and those at-risk can call the grocery store from Monday to Friday between 9 and 12 to place your order. Please have your credit card and expiry date ready. For the Patrice’s YIG in Almonte, call 613-256-2080 ext. 312 or 313. For Mitchell’s YIG in Carleton Place, call 613-253-6206 ext. 121.

Have your grocery order written down (ideally in the way the store is shopped – produce, deli, bakery, meats, beauty, organics, paper, dry and can goods, dairy, frozen). Store staff will help you with your order and there may be substitutions.

Carebridge staff and volunteer will deliver your order, usually within one day.

“We are happy to know that our seniors are safe and at home. We are also making every effort to make the program as safe as possible for volunteers and store staff,” notes Jeff Mills, Carebridge’s Community Development Coordinator. “We are so grateful to our volunteers and YIG staff who are helping us to serve our town’s most vulnerable. Please stay safe and stay at home!”

One grateful recipient said, “I’m stubborn and hate to ask for help but today I bit the bullet and did it. Your volunteers were incredible. I called Patrice’s, spoke with a very pleasant lady who gave me all the information I needed to place a grocery order. I was then called back, arrangements were made and I received my delivery shortly after. In rather unpleasant and stressful times, I can’t tell you how great this whole experience was, a true breath of fresh air!”

If you are interested helping the Almonte program, please send an email to Jane Coyle jane.coyle@hotmail.com. For the Carleton Place program, email Jerry Flynn at Jerryflynn475@gmail.com. Please include your name, address, cell number and how you’d like to help (taking orders, shopping or delivering), as well as your availability.

Carebridge is also accepting donations for COVID-19 projects. Community members can donate online donation form at www.carebridge.ca. Thanks for your support.

Carebridge is one of Lanark County’s largest, most established non-profit agencies in the health care and social services sector and the region’s largest affordable housing provider.