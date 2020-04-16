Last October, local residents and music legends Tracey Brown and Randall Prescott wanted to do something for the hospital to help support health care close to home. They approached their friend Jim Cuddy, who was all-in right from the beginning. On October 20 we were treated to a sold-out concert at Old Almonte Town Hall.

In Tracey and Randall’s efforts to give back to the hospital, they were also in the middle of organizing the Christmas Train. Now that everyone has some time to on their hands, we would like to thank them for bringing the Jim Cuddy Family Band and their own Prescott Brown Family Band to town, which raised $9,069 in support of Almonte General Hospital and Fairview Manor for new equipment, including the drive to bring a CT scanner to Almonte.

Tracey and Randall said, “Thank you to KE Electric Ltd for being the presenting partner and to the musicians Jim Cuddy, Devon Cuddy, Sam Polley, Kelly Prescott and Chad Murphy for the music. To Al, Louise and Cheryl from AGH FVM Foundation for all their help in everything! Ken Freisen – sound tech. All the volunteers and ticket buyers.”

On behalf of the patients and residents at AGH FVM, thank you Tracey and Randall for continuing to lift our spirits with your beautiful music and passionate commitment to quality health care close to home.

Please check out Tracey, Randall, Kelly and Kaylen on Almonte General Hospital Foundation and see their dedication to the ones we have lost to COVID 19