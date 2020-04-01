PARSONS (nee Riley)

CAROLYNN ELLEN

Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday March 29th, 2020.

Loving friend, wife, mother and grandmother. Predeceased by her loving husband Paul “Perky” Parsons. Cherished and respected mother of Heidi Lowry (Neil) of Almonte & Timothy Paul Parsons (Geeta Jhamat) of Toronto. Loved granny to Isabel, Mason and MacPherson Lowry. Carolynn is predeceased by her twin brother Frank Riley of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Due to COVID 19 precautions, a visitation and funeral date and time will be announced at a later date.

For those wishing to make a memorial donation please consider the Almonte General Hospital and the Carleton Place District & Memorial Hospital.

