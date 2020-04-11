Happy Easter from Mayor Lowry

This is quite a different Easter this year and I wanted to take a moment to wish you all a very Happy Easter. First of all, this is a very important time in the Christian Calendar and I want to thank the churches in our community for finding new and alternative ways of celebrating together. I also want to share with everyone that has not already heard, three churches in Almonte, St Paul’s, Almonte United and Holy Name of Mary will be making a JOYFUL NOISE together as they ring their bells at noon to celebrating Easter Day together.

Kids, I want to make sure you know that Premier Ford has announced that the Easter Bunny’s services are essential. So whether the Easter Bunny comes to your house tomorrow or Monday, that doesn’t change! What is going to be different is that we need to visit grandparents, family and friends online, or using FaceTime, or the old fashioned telephone because we all need to stay in our own homes. And kids, you’re likely going to be providing a lot of IT support to mom and dad or your grandparents – please be patient! We all have a lot to learn.

I know my messages these days have been very strong. Know that it’s because I really care about this community and I want everyone to be safe. I also wanted to say that, just like you, I’m missing my family Iike crazy. Usually we would have a big gathering which just can’t happen right now. We’re doing different things though, we’re playing euchre online, we have two dinners planned for this weekend and we’ll use FaceTime to “eat together”. We call and text each other throughout the day and I just found out that we can watch Jesus Christ Superstar on YouTube for $5, so we might go to the movies together as a family while we’re apart and in our own homes.

It’s tough not getting together with our loved ones. I’m finding it hard too. The thought I will leave you with is this: Remember why we’re doing this – we’re doing this for love. This is the biggest act of love you can give to the community, to your family, to your friends. your neighbours, to all the frontline and essential workers and to every vulnerable person in our community. It’s not easy to do the right thing all the time. It’s not easy to stay home. But stay the course. This is Love in Action. We can do this together.

Happy Easter, everyone.

Mayor Lowry