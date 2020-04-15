Fulton, Eileen Mrytle

(nee Drynan)

(July 27, 1929 – April 12, 2020)

With heavy hearts we announce that Eileen Fulton of Cedar Hill passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Almonte Country Haven at the wonderful age of 90. Predeceased by her best friend and late husband Howard. Much loved and devoted Mom of Dianne (Stuart) Linton, Nancy Fulton, Bill (Donna), David and Clarence (Lisa). Cherished gramma of Tyler (Kaitlin), Courtney (Elvis), Brandi (Brandon), Stephen (Niki), James (Christine), Delanney (Bronson), Stuart and Howard. Great Gramma of Teagan, Harlow, Adalia, Autumn, Violet and Wesley. Eileen is survived by her sisters Margaret Metcalfe, Caroline Yuill and Elsie Mitchell. She is predeceased by her brother Clarence and parents William and Mrytle Drynan. The family wish to thank all the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their outstanding care and going beyond the call of duty assuring our Mom was loved and looked after every single day. She was so happy there and looked forward to talking to the residents and staff, getting to her 3 home-cooked meals daily, going to Bingo music and church occasionally and to the special events with her family.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial Cedar Hill Cemetery. In memory of Eileen donations can be made to Almonte Country Haven or Cedar Hill Zion United Church.

