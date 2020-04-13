ROBEY MARTIN (nee LeBarron)

ELVA JOYCE

in her 89th year

Peacefully on April 11, 2020, at Almonte Country Haven, Elva departed from this world. She was the daughter of Jim & Muriel LeBarron and is predeceased by her husband Joe Robey, her former husband Bob Martin and her daughter Sandra Martin (Victor Foy). Elva will be sadly missed by her children Bruce, Hugh (Susan), David and Scottie and her grandchildren Laura and Luke Martin. She is lovingly remembered by her brother Keith LeBarron (Helene) and brother-in-law Wally Martin (Eunice) and many friends and relatives.

Elva was a long-time dedicated nurse at the Almonte General Hospital. She enjoyed life to the fullest and made friends everywhere she went because of her sense of humour and positive attitude. Always putting others first, she was a true treasure and we will miss her.

Special thanks to Carolyn and the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their exceptional care and compassion and to Dr. D. Stewart for his kindness. If you care to make a donation please consider the Almonte General Hospital or Almonte Country Haven. A memorial for Elva will be held at a later date.

