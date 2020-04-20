Lanark Renfrew Health and Community Services

Free Community Volunteer Income Tax Program RESUMING in modified form

Lanark Renfrew Health and Community Services are happy to announce the CVITP will resume its program in a modified form, starting Monday April 20, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, volunteers will be completing tax returns by connecting with taxpayers over the telephone.

Beginning April 20, 2020, interested taxpayers can arrange for a volunteer to help prepare their taxes by telephone by

calling 613-257-7121 or 1-800-667-2617 extension 3104 or extension 3200, or

emailing mhampton@connectionsprogram.ca

Due to the number of calls, you may have to leave a message. Please provide your name, phone number, whose income tax you wish to file, area/site in which your taxes are normally completed, and if you have a preferred volunteer. A volunteer will return your call/e-mail and prepare the taxes for the 2019 tax year.

Please remember that eligibility for this program is based on a simple return with modest income, meaning that total family income is less than the amount shown in the chart below, depending on the size of your family”.

1 person 35,000 2 person 45,000 Per child 2,500

Canada Revenue Agency has extended the deadline for filing taxes until June 1, 2020. According to the Canada Revenue Agency website, benefits and credits will not be interrupted if taxes are filed by this date.

Please contact Lanark Community Programs at 613 257-7121 ext. 3200 or 3104 for more information.