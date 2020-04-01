Mississippi Mills Fire Department responded to a fire on Edward Street in Almonte just after 12:30 am this morning. Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that was contained to a detached garage.

The fire caused significant damage and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“With more families being home and those who quarantine, fire safety and home escape planning are essential pieces for an overall family safety plan,” said Chief Chad Brown.

“Mississippi Mills Fire Department reminds residents to ensure they have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their home and utilize safe cooking practices. Please keep your family safe during these unprecedented times.”