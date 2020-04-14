Pragnell, Helen Scott

(February 7, 1926-April 11, 2020)

At 94 years of age, Helen Scott Pragnell (nee Driver) passed peacefully of natural causes at Fairview Manor in Almonte on Saturday, April 11, 2020, with her eldest son at her bedside. She was born and raised in Montreal, Quebec and was the only child of the late Kate and Harold Driver. Helen was predeceased by her husband and partner, Herbert Francis Pragnell. Loving and proud mother of Ian (Nancy), Scott (Eileen), David (Heather) and Richard (Charlotte). Beloved Nana to seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by the family and Donata, her long-time caregiver and friend. Helen graduated from the Montreal General Hospital of Nursing in 1947 and started work with the Victorian Order of Nurses. In 1949 she graduated from McGill University with a post-graduate degree in Public Health. It was during this time that Helen met Herb who had just graduated from the McGill Faculty of Engineering.

The family moved in 1959 to Almonte because Helen believed that the “friendly” town would be a good place to raise four young rambunctious boys. She was right, as usual. Helen resumed her nursing career in 1967 with the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark County District Health Unit, retiring in 1985. Her favorite part of the job was teaching the prenatal classes and driving around the District bouncing newborn babies on her knee. Helen was actively involved with the Almonte United Church and held various positions and worked tirelessly on numerous church committees. She also volunteered with the Friends of the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and other community projects.

Several years ago, Helen was diagnosed with dementia. With her usual calm demeanour, she fought back against the disease for as long as she could at home until she moved into Fairview Manor. She will be remembered as a caring and compassionate mother, a trail blazer, the captain of the Pragnell family and will be missed by all who knew her. Lastly, she was an elegant woman who stuck to her principles and loved her family dearly.

Special thanks for the great care and support provided by all of Helen’s home caregivers and the Fairview Manor staff. Given the current public health concerns over COVID-19 a Celebration of Life for Helen will be held later. Being a Public Health Nurse Helen would understand and she would also remind you to wash your hands. There will be a private family spring interment at the Auld Kirk.

If desired, donations in memory of Helen can be made to Fairview Manor or the Alzheimer’s Society of Lanark County.

Don’t’ know where, don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com