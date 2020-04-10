Cliff Bennett sends along this note: “My Granddaughter Sarah, who lives in Guelph and is owner/director of day programmes for young people, sent me the following list of activities that children can do at home during this virus isolation. I would like to pass it on to the community.”
I’m sure everyone is feeling pressure to keep your kids learning while they’re out of school and I just wanted to say that you’re doing a great job! Learning comes from so many sources other than just “school” and I feel that this time is a perfect chance to focus on that. Here are some activity ideas that might be a great way to learn some life skills …
- Have them design a fitness class/routine that everyone in the house attends
- Have them design a restaurant and serve a meal (even mud pies count!)
- Call a senior that they haven’t met and read them a story
- Put on a play/story with toys
- Turn the house into a village and give each room a different purpose
- Pop the hood of a car and get them to guess what everything does and do the same with the dashboard lights
- Let them help you sort your documents for filing taxes or make some fake documents for them to file
- Do mock interviews for their dream job
- Do a news report based on something positive that happened in the world or in your house
- Have a sheet/laundry folding competition with multiple rounds (basic, to fit in a certain container, animal-shaped, etc)
Sarah Stubbs
Director and Founder of Life Gears Academy