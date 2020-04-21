Like so many other educators affected by this social distancing challenge, I am offering online music lessons.

While I believe that private lessons for students offer a wealth of benefits above any online information, private online music lessons offer benefits that I’ve discovered are uniquely useful:

Paperless screen and file sharing

Record and replay lessons

Convenient location (especially in winter)

Immediately warm up before your lesson

Immediately reinforce after your lesson

Now is when it’s most important to maintain a normal life as much as possible. Please consider online education

Ric Denis has over twenty-five years teaching and performance experience In many styles, including jazz, rock, blues, folk and country. Ric is an honours graduate in jazz/classical musical education at Mohawk College and has developed a curriculum that includes: Rhythm, Styles & Strum Patterns. Chords & Progressions. Scales & Improvisation. Ear Training & Guitar Theory.

Private lessons. Beginner to advanced

Group and band ensemble instruction

Guitar, bass, ukulele, harmonica, songwriting/composition \

Organize and prioritize all the online information available

Discover the fun of being musical at any age

Ric is also involved with the RBC Bluesfest – Be In The Band program as Band Coach and an Instructor at the Bluesfest School Of Music and Art

ricdenis3.com – 613 290 6971 – ricdenis3@gmail.com