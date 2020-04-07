BARTLETT-LANDERS, Judith L.

Peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital with loved ones by her side on Sunday afternoon, April 5, 2020. Judith Lynn Bartlett-Landers of Almonte was 69. Beloved wife of Michael “Mike” Landers. Loving stepmother of Mike Landers (Nancy) of Ottawa; Chris Landers (Tracy) of PEI; Kelli Landers (Rick) of Seattle and Dan Landers (Dana) of Toronto. Judy loved being a grandmother to Liam and Mason; Mac, Ella and Grace; Nick; Jayden, Ava and Madison. She also loved her role as aunt to Rob and Dave (Lesley)and Danielle (Darryl). She experienced great joy in being great-aunt to Kennedy, Avery and Reese, Evelyn and Noah. Judy cherished her relationships with her parents, Jack and Vivian Bartlett (predeceased) as well as with her siblings, Chris Bartlett (Linda), Dave Bartlett (Bonnie) and Susan Bartlett. Judy loved to travel and saw many parts of the world with her husband. She was dedicated to family, friends and sobriety.

Special thanks to Krista Kennedy, NP for her love and compassion (a gift from God), Dr. Marc Gaudet, Oncologist who went above and beyond, and Stacey, RN whose visits brightened our lives. Judy’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior. Arrangements private. In memory of Judy, please consider a donation to your local food bank or the homeless in your community.

