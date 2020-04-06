Thank you for nourishing our souls

Our local communities care. And we are grateful to everyone who has offered support to the front-line workers at Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor, Lanark County Paramedic Service and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital.

Your donations of factory-made personal protective equipment (such as N95 masks, gowns and face shields) are helping to keep everyone safe. And your offers of food from local businesses and restaurants for busy health care workers are helping to nourish our souls. It’s a great expression of love and support!

In the interests of staff, physician and patient safety, we need to be sure that the donated food doesn’t create an opportunity to spread the germs we are all working so hard to keep out of the building. To ensure everyone’s safety and to avoid large gatherings of staff, gifts of food must be individually portioned and individually wrapped. For example, we cannot accept donations such as large pizzas or group platters where many people might touch the food while taking their own portion. Please provide disposable cutlery in sealed packaging if required.

If you have any types of donations, please email Cindy Skebo at Almonte General Hospital at cskebo@agh-fvm.com or Angie Kelly at Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital at akelly@carletonplacehosp.com to make arrangements before delivery.

The Hospital Foundations are also encouraging financial donations to show support for our front-line workers. For more information, please visit https://almontehospitalfoundation.com or www.cpdmh.ca/foundation. Thank you for your support.

For the latest updates on COVID-19, please visit the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit website at www.healthunit.org. For the latest updates from AGH, please visit www.agh-fvm.com/coronavirus.