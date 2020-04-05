April 5, 2020

Dear Mississippi Mills,

Wendy and Chris would like to thank you for being such an amazing place to live and do business. We have enjoyed being a part of the business community the past three years; meeting so many people through music lessons, sales, workshops and special events.

We have made the difficult decision to close Musicworks as of April 30th and step back to focus on family at this time. We hope to see the business pass on to a new owner who can re-open in the fall. This was not the plan but life sometimes takes new directions and we must move with it. It has been a pleasure to serve the community and to work with some of the most talented musicians and teachers in the Ottawa Valley. The teachers will continue to offer lessons online for those who wish to use this extra time to continue learning. Contact us to be put in touch.

We will continue to do curb front pick up sales of the remaining stock at discount prices. Payment can be by e-transfer or over the phone credit card. Look to our website in the upcoming weeks to see the inventory available.

The store, school, business brand and chattels are for sale. Please contact Wendy for more information.

May music continue in your lives and hearts through the challenging times ahead.

Wendy and Chris Whitaker

Mississippi Mills Musicworks

mmmusicworks@gmail.com

613-256-7464, 613-256-7529

As the phones have not been working reliably of late, my cell is 613-882-7852