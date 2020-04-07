Thank You to Cavanagh and Others for Your Generous Support

The donations just keep coming – and we are very grateful. Over the past few weeks, our local communities have stepped up with donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other offers of support for the front-line workers at Almonte General Hospital, Fairview Manor, Lanark County Paramedic Service and Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital.

Yesterday, Cavanagh Construction donated 900 N95 masks to Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. “We had the masks in stock, and we know our local health care providers need them,” says Lori Cavanagh. “We were happy to share our supply with local nursing homes as well as the hospital. They are the true heroes.”

“Thank you to Cavanagh and everyone who has made a donation,” notes Mary Wilson Trider, President and CEO. “Our communities have always been so supportive of health care close to home, and now that support is more important than ever.”

To support future donations, both hospitals have now set up COVID-19 donation pages on their websites. The pages provide details on donations of PPE, home-made items, as well as gifts of food for staff and physicians. Visit www.almontegeneral.com/COVID-19Donations and www.cpdmh.ca/COVID-19Donations for more information.

For the latest updates about Coronavirus, please visit the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit website at www.healthunit.org. For the latest updates on what we are doing to keep patients safe, please visit the our websites at www.almontegeneral.com/coronavirus and www.cpdmh.ca/coronavirus.