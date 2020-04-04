Almonte’s Neilcorp Homes donates $6,000 to the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team to purchase Personal Protective Equipment

Neilcorp co-owner Robert Dick reached out to the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team with an offer to help the medical clinic. Neilcorp has been a staple of the Almonte community since 1991.

Robert explained the company wanted to give back to the local health care workers taking such good care of our community during this pandemic. The company’s donation will go toward the much-needed purchase of Personal Protective Equipment, (PPE).

“Our physicians and staff are on the front lines seeing patients every day, in the clinic and the hospital”, said Peter Hamer, the Ottawa Valley Family Health Team’s Executive Director. “The Family Health Team nurses operated the COVID-19 testing site and are working at the new COVID -19 Assessment Centre at the Almonte General Hospital. They need proper protection to keep both themselves safe and the patients safe. Our team works hard to provide much needed healthcare to our community, we’re so grateful for Neilcorp’s support”

