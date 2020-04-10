Munro, Paul Ernest

On April 8, 2020, in the Almonte Country Haven.

Paul

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 67.

Predeceased by his parents Mary and Daniel Munro as well as step-father Floyd Davey. Survived by his brother Brian (Janet), and sister Diane (Joe) as well as step-brothers Roger (RaeAnn) and Fred (Pat) Davey. Proud “Uncle Paul” to Hannah (Chris), Sarah and Emily Hine (Trevor), and great-uncle to Denby and Darren Fergusson, and Frankie, Rose and Stirling Hine. Will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A special thank-you to Dr. Forbes and the staff from the Rosamond Unit of the Almonte General Hospital for their compassionate care. A donation in memory of Paul may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A private service will be held at a later date.

