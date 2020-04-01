Statement from the Mayor

March 31, 2020

I extend my most sincere condolences to the family of the resident from Almonte Country Haven who has passed away. This is the first COVID-19 related death in Mississippi Mills. My thoughts and heartfelt sympathy are with his family and friends as well as the residents and staff at Country Haven.

I also offer my condolences to the family of the second resident from Leeds, Grenville and Lanark who has passed away today as well. These deaths provide a stark reminder of the importance of protecting the vulnerable in our community.

I urge all residents: please stay home. Wash your hands frequently and only make trips from the home that are essential and respect physical distancing when you must be outside your home. Check on your friends, family and neighbours only by phone or online. Each of us needs to do all we can to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our community.

Christa Lowry

Mayor of Mississippi Mills