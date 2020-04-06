Mocko, Suzie

Died peacefully on April4, 2020 at the age of 100, at Almonte Country Haven.

Born April 5, 1919, in Pivnice in former Yugoslavia. Married to Steve Mocko (deceased). Sons, Walter (Peppy) Mocko wife Rose Borsella-Mocko, Jerry Mocko wife June Mocko, Suzie’s parents, the late Alzbeta Simon (mother) the late Jan Simon (father). Grandson, Steven Cayce Mocko (partner: Kayla Leveques). Suzie will also be lovingly remembered by her many friends and extended family at Almonte Country Haven, who have shown great compassion, love and grace in dealing with all their residents.

Suzie’s life reads like a 20th-century history book. Depression, WW2. After losing everything, they immigrated and rebuilt their life in Leamington, Ontario. At the age of 16 Suzie contracted TB and was not expected to live. She has survived everyone including her doctors at the ripe old age of 100-01. There are many stories of the strength and devotion to Family and Friends. Suzie and Steve were married 77 years until his death in 2016. Suzie and Steve ran a Lumber Yard in Yugoslavia. They had a Grocery store and dancing hall in Czechoslovakia. Everything was taken from them and decided to come to Canada to give their children a better life without conflict. Together they loved gardening renovating homes. Also, Suzie’s passions were crocheting, needlepoint, cooking and especially baking. While she spent 19 years working in the kitchen at Sun Parlor Home in Leamington, Ontario, when admitted as a resident to Almonte Country Haven in Almonte, Ontario at the age of 97 she was convinced they were working her very hard in the kitchen.

May Mama or Maka enjoy her heavenly garden now.

Due to the current situation a service will be at a later date.

