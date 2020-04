The CBC has just reported that three more residents of Almonte Country Haven have died of COVID-19.

“Thirty-six residents at the Almonte Country Haven home in Mississippi Mills, Ont., have now been confirmed to have COVID-19, according to a Sunday update from Carolyn Della Foresta, the home’s administrator,” the story says.

According to the CBC, this brings the total of COVID-19 deaths at the residence to 14.