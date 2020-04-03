Mississippi Mills Public Library Q&As
1. How to renew your library card
SEND AN EMAIL to: info@missmillslibrary.com
2. How to get a library card (or online access) when library is closed
SEND AN EMAIL to: info@missmillslibrary.com
3. How to return books or other material & status of overdues
BOTH BRANCHES’ BOOK DROPS ARE OPEN FOR NOW (if circumstances warrant, they may close). No fines issued for late materials. All items will be renewed until the library re-opens
4. WiFi services at the library
WiFi IS ON 24 HOURS a day, accessible from outside both branches. Our network name is MMPL, no password necessary
5. Digital resources via the library
ACCESS e-learning materials, e-books/e-magazines/
6. Status of Interlibrary loan (ILL)
NOT BEING OFFERED for the time being
7. Availability of the MMPL Tech Tutor
FOR HELP accessing digital resources or other questions, please email techtutor@
8. Authoritative pandemic resources & community information
REFER TO Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit for up-to-date local information: healthunit.org
9. Online activities for families & learning resources for all ages & abilities
Please visit this page for details & ideas: online resources April 2020 or www.facebook.com/
for many more suggestions
10. How to contact library staff
GENERAL email: info@missmillslibrary.