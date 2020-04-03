Mississippi Mills Public Library Q&As

1. How to renew your library card

SEND AN EMAIL to: info@missmillslibrary.com

2. How to get a library card (or online access) when library is closed

SEND AN EMAIL to: info@missmillslibrary.com

3. How to return books or other material & status of overdues

BOTH BRANCHES’ BOOK DROPS ARE OPEN FOR NOW (if circumstances warrant, they may close). No fines issued for late materials. All items will be renewed until the library re-opens

4. WiFi services at the library

WiFi IS ON 24 HOURS a day, accessible from outside both branches. Our network name is MMPL, no password necessary

5. Digital resources via the library

ACCESS e-learning materials, e-books/e-magazines/ audiobooks, virtual references and more. VISIT missmillslibrary.com/ digital-library

6. Status of Interlibrary loan (ILL)

NOT BEING OFFERED for the time being

7. Availability of the MMPL Tech Tutor

FOR HELP accessing digital resources or other questions, please email techtutor@ missmillslibrary.com with your question

8. Authoritative pandemic resources & community information

REFER TO Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit for up-to-date local information: healthunit.org

9. Online activities for families & learning resources for all ages & abilities

Please visit this page for details & ideas: online resources April 2020 or www.facebook.com/ mississippimillspubliclibrary

for many more suggestions

10. How to contact library staff

GENERAL email: info@missmillslibrary. com