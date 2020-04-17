Rosemary Leach
I’ve always been a little in love with sinks.
These are little altars we come to, often alone.
Sometimes in community.
Standing at a sink is a terrific pause; where you can be with yourself in silence. Sometimes mindfully, often distracted.
Little habits that build a life.
I began this painting before our current crisis.
Our hand washing becomes more significant; a bridge between protecting ourselves, protecting others.
A whisper at the well.
Gratitude in being here.
Rosemary Leach is an Almonte based artist.
Online gallery and store: https://www.rosemaryleach.com/shop