Rosemary Leach

I’ve always been a little in love with sinks.

These are little altars we come to, often alone.

Sometimes in community.

Standing at a sink is a terrific pause; where you can be with yourself in silence. Sometimes mindfully, often distracted.

Little habits that build a life.

I began this painting before our current crisis.

Our hand washing becomes more significant; a bridge between protecting ourselves, protecting others.

A whisper at the well.

Gratitude in being here.

Rosemary Leach is an Almonte based artist.

Online gallery and store: https://www.rosemaryleach.com/shop