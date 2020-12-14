Are you still looking for that perfect holiday gift? Why not stop by the North Lanark Regional Museum and pick up the newest 2021 wall calendar developed by the Workers History Museum in partnership with the North Lanark Historical Society! This calendar showcases what it was like to work in the Ottawa Valley, and the different industries that shaped our communities. The calendar features historic photographs from Appleton, Almonte, Pakenham, Carleton Place, and more! At just $15, this is the perfect gift for anyone interested in local history, vintage photography, and workers history.

The calendar can be purchased by visiting the North Lanark Historical Society’s online store, found here (https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/), or by visiting the North Lanark Regional Museum, open now by appointment!