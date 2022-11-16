2022-2026 Mississippi Mills Council officially sworn in

The new Mississippi Mills Municipal Council was officially sworn in during an inaugural meeting last night at Almonte Old Town Hall.

Mayor Christa Lowry (acclaimed), Deputy Mayor Rickey Minnille, Almonte Councillors Mary Lou Souter and Jane Torrance, Ramsay Councillors Bev Holmes and Vicki Lowe, and Pakenham Councillor Denzil Ferguson (acclaimed) gave their Oath of Allegiance in front of their family, friends, former Heads of Council and members of the public.

“In many ways over the next four years, we will be defining a new chapter,” said Mayor Lowry in her inaugural address. “Globally, we are entering a new post-pandemic era with high inflation, supply-chain issues and the war in Ukraine. The effects being felt both around the world and right at home. As growth pressures, climate change and economic opportunity are addressed across the province and across our country, we too will face these challenges and opportunities here at home in Mississippi Mills.”

Clerk Jeanne Harfield presented the Investiture of the Mayor’s Chain of Office to Mayor Lowry, who is serving her second term as Mayor.

With the Municipality’s Bicentennial on the horizon in 2023, Mayor Lowry challenged every member of Council and every resident to celebrate and get involved, whether it be through volunteering or simply participating in something new and outside of their regular activities.

“With the open minds and commitment of my Council colleagues and the wider community, I am eager to get started,” said Mayor Lowry. “Everyone has a role to play to ensure all voices are heard in our community, and that we define our next chapter together so that Mississippi Mills will forever be this beautiful, vibrant place we all love and call home.”

Special thanks to Iain Slingerland from the Almonte Legion Pipe Band Branch 240, Elder Larry McDermott of Shabot Obaadjiwan First Nation, the Children’s Choir from Holy Name of Mary Catholic School and Reverend Mary Royal-Duczek from Almonte United for their contribution to the evening. The Municipality would also like to acknowledge BH Photography, 3 Apples Bakery, Baker Bob’s, Equator Coffee Roasters, Jonsson’s Independent Grocer, Tea & Cake and Ramsay Creek.

The meeting was livestreamed and can be viewed on the municipal website, www.mississippimills.ca. To read the Mayor’s Inaugural address in its entirety, click here.

The next regular Council meeting is December 6th, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Municipal Office at 3131 Old Perth Road.