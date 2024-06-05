2SLGBTQIA+ Voices: Sharing Truths, June 6

No registration is required.

When: Thursday, June 6 from 6-8 pm

Where: Almonte Branch Library

Who: Anyone interested in learning about 2SLGBTQIA+ people in our community (geared to adults)

Join us for an enlightening and powerful discussion with panellists sharing their lived experiences as 2SLGBTQIA+ individuals. This is a great opportunity to learn, connect, and support the voices in our community.

Facebook post: https://www.facebook.com/prideinmm/posts/pfbid02KW8wZzZcauXqV1FD7aF7S716yppS1uq8rohPYu6tSPFEzA9JrXnRrMbchMTF3U4Ul