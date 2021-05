These are older bicycles in good condition, selling for a friend.

TREK 950. Size small. 7 speed Shimano Deore LX shifters, cantilever brakes, new chain. Price: $250.

Schwinn 3 wheel bike. Single speed, large rear basket. Price: $200.

Cannondale ST600. Size small. Aluminum frame, triple crankset, rear carrier. Price: $250.

Contact Bob Woods. woodsbac@gmail.com