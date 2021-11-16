CHOOSING A 3D PRINTER: COST, SET UP & MAINTENANCE with Greg Young

MMPL Learning Workshop – Tuesday 14th December, 6 to 7pm

In-person, Almonte Branch (proof of vaccination required) or online, YouTube

Buying a 3D Printer this Christmas? We can help!

Come to the library to learn about different types of 3D printers, costs, set up and maintenance. Greg Young will give an overview and answer your questions.

Register here for in-person attendance (proof of vaccination required) https://form.jotform.com/213136266053247

Or follow Greg at home with YouTube Live by going to www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GgvQ5b7YoO1Aq-FBmLQfA