CHOOSING A 3D PRINTER: COST, SET UP & MAINTENANCE with Greg Young
MMPL Learning Workshop – Tuesday 14th December, 6 to 7pm
In-person, Almonte Branch (proof of vaccination required) or online, YouTube
Buying a 3D Printer this Christmas? We can help!
Come to the library to learn about different types of 3D printers, costs, set up and maintenance. Greg Young will give an overview and answer your questions.
Register here for in-person attendance (proof of vaccination required) https://form.jotform.com/213136266053247
Or follow Greg at home with YouTube Live by going to www.youtube.com/channel/UC9GgvQ5b7YoO1Aq-FBmLQfA