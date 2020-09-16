This year is the 40th(!) annual running of the event to celebrate the determination and vision of Terry Fox, a Canadian hero, athlete and cancer research activist. The Terry Fox story is well known, but definitely worth retelling. In the spring of 1980, Fox began his personal challenge to run across this country as an amputee, having already lost one leg to cancer. Sadly, his cancer caught up to him before he could finish, and he had to suspend his run 143 days and almost 5,400 kilometres later just outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario. if you’ve ever driven through Thunder Bay on the Trans-Canada Highway you may have stopped to visit the memorial of Terry Fox that now stands at that location.

Not surprisingly, this year’s edition of the Terry Fox Run will be a little different.

Rather than the usual community get-together and run, the event is being staged as a virtual run/walk. You can simply get out and run, bike, walk or wheel your way around any of the pleasant loops available here in Almonte. Do the run on your own, or with others in your “bubble”. I would definitely encourage a route that takes you through the recently opened alameda over by the Library on the local rail trail.

The Terry Fox Run here in Almonte this weekend will be the 38th annual in Almonte. Our run was started in 1983, two years after the first official Terry Fox Run was kicked off, but the run has been held here every year since. As of last year our community has raised a cumulative total of over $125,000 for cancer research through the Terry Fox Run.

This year the registration and donation activity is all being done on-line.

You can donate directly by clicking on the following link:

https://secure.terryfox.ca/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=203789&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=https%3a%2f%2fterryfox.org%2fget-involved%2fways-to-give%2f

There is no set entry fee, and no minimum donation.

Be a part of the Terry Fox legacy by getting out for a run/walk/bike this weekend!

For more information about the run, contact Brad Jones at bradj@magma.ca.